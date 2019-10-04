(Shenandoah) -- At a short meeting Friday morning, the Shenandoah School Board appointed a short-time member.
During the special meeting lasting less than two minutes, the board by a 4-to-0 vote selected Dr. Timothy Smith to fill the vacancy left by Kip Anderson's resignation last month. Following the meeting, Smith was sworn in by School Board Secretary Lisa Holmes. Smith tells KMA News he sought the opening because he wanted to serve the community.
"I learned about this opportunity," said Smith, "and was just really excited to have a chance to make an impact in the community, to really help strengthen the community long term in investing in our children."
Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the board was required by law to fill the vacancy within 30 days.
"One of the really important parts is, they need to post," said Nelson. "We included this on our website, and also in the local newspaper that they were seeking appointments. Our notification was a little delayed in the Valley News, so we needed to wait a few extra days to appoint, because you needed to allow for that 14 day notification."
Smith will fill the remainder of Anderson's term, which expires with the November general elections. Smith was among four candidates applying for the position. The other interested applicants--Darrin Bouray, Jeff Hiser and Steven Martin--are all registered candidates running for two board openings in next month's general elections--otherwise known as Super Vote I. Smith is expected to run as a write-in candidate.
"We went through that process," she said. "We had people who were seeking to be on the board who had indicated an interest in the vacancy. We also had Dr. Smith step forward as wanting to be appointed. He's also interested in doing a write-in campaign. Ultimately, he was appointed for that position."
The top two candidates elected next month will fill the vacancies of Anderson and board member Greg Ritchey, who also opted against a reelection bid.