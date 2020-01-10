(Shenandoah) -- With the anticipation of a major winter event, Shenandoah officials have declared a snow emergency.
City Street Supervisor Todd Foutch says the snow emergency is in effect from 5 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Sunday. The snow emergency means no parking on all snow routes, and alternate parking on all other streets. Parking is allowed on the odd-numbered sides of streets on odd calendar days, and even-numbered sides of streets on even calendar days. The alternate parking will remain in effect until the snow stops, and streets are plowed from curb to curb.