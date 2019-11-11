(Clarinda) -- Monday's snowfall in KMAland was a hint of what is yet to come this winter.
For the past few weeks, Page Count's secondary roads department has been busy shifting from summer and fall maintenance work to winter snow removal activity. County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News equipment and supplies are ready for inclement weather.
"We've been bringing in sand and salt material," said King. "Our mixed building is full of materials. We have some salt in the bins. We've been working on our snow plow trucks for quite some time, getting them up to speed--hooking up plows and sanders, making sure everything works in anticipation of the snow, whenever it does show up."
King joins other officials in hoping the area avoids snowfall like last year's epic winter--which was hard on his department's vehicles.
"Well, we did see more wear on them from last winter," he said, "than from the last few winters. We have a decent fleet of trucks--some newer, some older. We'll work with what we have here."
Last winter's numerous snow events also took its toll on supplies.
"We did use more salt and sand this past winter than in the last three or four ones previously combined," said King. "They were mild winters, and last year was more of an old fashioned winter, shall we say. But, we'll just react to what shows up--we do not control the winter."
King reminds motorists to use caution when on the roads during the upcoming winter months.