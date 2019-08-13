(Clarinda) -- Discussion on two possible projects is expected at Wednesday's Clarinda City Council meeting.
Meeting at 5 p.m. at Clarinda City Hall, the council will hear from Clarinda High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Josh Porter regarding plans for softball field improvements. Also on the agenda: discussion regarding a proposed dog park in Clarinda, and discussion or action on an easement and improvements at J Bruners Restaurant.
Council members will also consider a change order for Grand Contracting for work on the Clarinda Facade Rehabilitation Project.