(KMAland) -- The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has forced many people out of the office and into their home. While working from home might seem great, ISU Extension & Outreach Human Science Specialist Donna Donald knows firsthand it can be stressful.
"One of the biggest thing is to set some boundaries," Donald said. "My work is always here when I'm home, but I do need breaks. Maybe saying weekends or sacred or most evenings I'm not going to do that."
Donald also feels that scheduling breaks is important, too.
"If you were in the office or another work setting, you might have a coffee break," Donald said. "You might be going to the post office or walking down to talk to a colleague. When you're home, you don't have that opportunity, so we have to build in some breaks."
Many people are being forced to work from home with their children, which can also create stress. Donald says compartmentalization is key in this situation.
"Create a dedicated workspace, and that creates some boundaries," Donald said. "Maybe its the dining room or a small table in your bed where you can keep your work materials organized."
Anybody looking for tips on working from home can visit extension.iastate.edu and search "finding answers now".