Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 90F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.