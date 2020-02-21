(Des Moines) — An area lawmaker says more needs to be done to bring Iowa up-to-speed with broadband internet.
Representative Ray “Bubba” Sorensen — a Republican who represents parts of Cass, Adair, Guthrie and Dallas counties — says his goal is for Iowa to have internet speeds of 25 megabits per second across the state. He says that speed has become necessary for things like e-commerce, telemedicine, precision farming and telecommuting.
"I liken it to electricity at the turn of the century," said Sorensen. "People lived without electricity for a long time, but can you imagine living without electricity now? It's the same way with the internet. Yes, there are a lot of folks who have lived a lot of lives before the advent of the internet, but there are a lot of people where it's an absolute necessity. They will move to the areas where they have it and it'll shrink the areas that don't. I want to Iowa to be on the forefront of being a connected place and kind of a Silicon Prairie."
One piece of legislation sponsored by Sorensen cleared the legislature’s funnel deadline this week and would establish certifications for Iowa cities that meet internet speed thresholds and provide infrastructure for telecommuters. Sorensen’s bill would also attempt to incentivize companies to lay conduit for fiber optic cable whenever they are digging for other right-of-way projects.
"Ninety percent of the cost of broadband is in digging," said Sorensen. "We want to be laying conduit, whether we are laying the fiber then or not, and making sure we are ready to lay fiber where we've already dug."
Sorensen would like the Department of Transportation and the Office of the Chief Information Officer to work together to identify areas that are underserved by fiber optic internet to encourage more infrastructure buildup.
"If they are going into one of those areas that is underserved or not served and they are digging, that's a great way to start bridging that gap and fixing those middle mile and last mile issues," said Sorensen.
Additionally, the bill would require the DOT to maintain a list of publicly-funded projects that involve digging in right-of-way, so that internet companies have the ability to coordinate to lay conduit.