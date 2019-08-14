(College Springs) -- South Page School Superintendent Tim Hood stresses any discussion regarding whole grade sharing with the Clarinda School District is preliminary.
But, with high school students spending part of the day in Clarinda beginning this school year, Hood shared a timeline for whole grade sharing with the South Page School Board at its regular meeting earlier this week.
"Basically, I just wanted the board to know what those timelines are if we wanted to go down that road in the future," said Hood. "So, I'm not saying anything's going on this coming year, or in the following year, or following year after that. But, I just wanted them to know, here's kind of some of the things you have to do to do whole grade sharing with Clarinda, if that's something you want to do down the road."
Hood says the timeline includes public meetings outlining the steps for sharing with another district.
"Basically, you have to have two public meetings, and you go from there," he said. "Basically, both boards have to approve it. February 1st of the preceding year is the date things have to be done."
While saying he's talked briefly with Clarinda school officials regarding whole grade sharing possibilities, Hood says no formal discussions have taken place. The timeline sharing comes in the first year of a tuition agreement, in which South Page high schoolers take classes in Clarinda in the afternoon.
"The last three periods of the day, we will be sending our 9 through 12 students to Clarinda," said Hood. "We ended up choosing the end of the day, because we will also share activities and sports with them. So, it made the most sense to do those at the end of the day, so that the kids involved with those can stay there. That is the essence of what we're doing."
Both the Clarinda and South Page School Boards approved the agreement back in June. Also approved was a shared activities agreement, with South Page's 7-12 grade students can participate in all Clarinda extracurricular offerings except football. Hood cites dwindling enrollment numbers as a reason for entering into the agreements.
"We got to the point where we didn't have enough students to have our own programs," he said. "Then, we could not find an English teacher, and vo-ag--those kind of things. It just made sense to start having some of those conversations. Clarinda's been very gracious so far, and we very much appreciate them working with us. We'll see where this goes long term."
In other business, Hood discussed the need for the board to renew the district's five-year instructional support levy, which expires in 2020.