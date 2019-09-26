(Corning-Villisca) -- Officials in two KMAland school districts continue to explore becoming one in the near future.
Back in May, members of the Corning and Villisca School Boards approved a resolution to study reorganization beginning in the 2022-23 school year. One more step in that process takes place Monday evening at 6 in Corning, in which board members and officials with both districts meet with Green Hills Area Education Agency Administrator Dr. Lolli Haws to discuss the reorganization process. Southwest Valley Superintendent Chris Fenster tells KMA News the meeting will outline steps such as setting boundaries for the merged district.
"Where the boundaries are going to be," said Fenster, "and how people have the opportunity to change the boundaries a little bit if you wanted to, if you don't want to be in that district--the new Southwest Valley-created district. Also, how the boards are going to look--you're going to bring both boards together--and how that's going to going to look. Both districts still have outstanding G.O. bonds, and how that looks--do you want to bring them together, and just pay them off as just one lump payment, or do you want to keep separate books on that a little bit."
Fenster says information gleamed from that meeting will be presented to residents in both districts in future public meetings. Currently, both Corning and Villisca are in the 6th year of whole grade sharing as the Southwest Valley schools. But, he says reorganization is a different situation.
"A lot of people think we're already together, because we've been whole grade sharing for so long," he said. "It really is. With the kids, you wouldn't know that we're not one district already. But, the final step is this one we're taking with reorganization--that will be combining the books, setting the boundaries, and putting a new school board in place."
Fenster says the next big step takes place October 1st, when the certified enrollment count for both districts--as well as others across Iowa--takes place. He says the enrollment count will determine the amount of operational sharing dollars each district receives next school year.
"Whatever we get for a count date number there," said Fenster, "that number will be set for the next six years. We'll get .01 added on to what we get for kids, anyway. That's called whole grade sharing and reorganization money. So, that's kind of incentive money from the state, saying, 'hey, if you're going to look to reorganize, we're going to incentivize you to do that.'"
Both districts must submit the reorganization study to the Iowa Department of Education by next July in order for a public vote to take place in November, 2021. Fenster made his comments in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.