(Corning) -- Southwest Valley school officials are informing students, parents and patrons on matters related to coronavirus.
In a letter released Friday, Corning and Villisca School Superintendent Chris Fenster stated that the district is doing a thorough cleaning in its buildings, and hand washing is being stressed. However, students that are sick are urged to stay home. If a case of COVID-19 occurs in the two districts, Fenster says Iowa Department of Public Health officials will contact school officials on how long schools will be closed. If one building closes, he says all campuses will close, because siblings are in other buildings, and personnel travel between facilities.
Fenster adds all spring musical performances at Southwest Valley High are on as scheduled. The auditorium will be disinfected between performances. More information is available from Chris Fenster's complete statement, published here: