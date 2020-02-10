(Waukee) -- Southwest Valley's speech team has announced their results from the Large Group State Speech contest in Waukee this past Saturday, February 8th.
Readers Theatre finished with a Division II rating. The show got lots of laughs, and our T-Wolves fought through some hiccups to deliver a good performance. Contestants were Tracy Baker, Gage Barton, Tristan Cline, Alana Drake, Kendi Graham, Adam Harris, Raymond Harris, Kade Hutchings, Marah Larsen, Rylie McAlpin, Joslynn Moore, Sarah Shipley, and Lexi Weston.
Our Group Improv team finished with an impressive Division I rating, with all three judges awarding a score of I. It was a clever performance, and even though they were not chosen for All-State honors this year, they should be very proud of what they accomplished. Contestants were Gabe Fuller, Sarah Shipley, and Adam Timmerman.
Submitted by Mr. Robert Becker, SWV Speech Coach