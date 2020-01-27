(Corning) -- Below are speech results for Southwest Valley, as reported by Speech Coach Robert Becker.
Our students performed well despite bad weather and busy schedules, earning at least a Division II rating (Good) in every event.
These groups competed:
2 teams of Group Improvisation:
Tracy Baker and Tristan Cline earned a Division II rating.
Gabe Fuller, Addison Shepherd, Sarah Shipley, and Adam Timmerman earned a Division I (Excellent) rating and will advance to State contest.
Choral Reading earned a Division II rating; participants:
Allyssa Sothman, Lexi Weston, Gabe Fuller, Kade Hutchings, Adam Harris, Alana Drake, Kendi Graham, Joslynn Moore, Adam Timmerman, Sarah Shipley, Marah Larsen, Addison Shepherd, Raymond Harris.
Readers Theatre earned a Division I rating and will advance to State contest; participants:
Kade Hutchings, Adam Harris, Tristan Cline, Kendi Graham, Alana Drake, Joslynn Moore, Marah Larsen, Lexi Weston, Gage Barton, Raymond Harris, Tracy Baker, Jezzi Wynn, and Rylie McAlpin.
State contest will be held on Sat., Feb. 8, at Waukee High School in Waukee.
If community members would like to see our groups perform, they can see our Home Show on Fri., Feb. 7, at 7:00 P.M. in the Southwest Valley High School auditorium. Admission is free.