(Glenwood) -- Voters in Mills County will have a say in the selection of a county officeholder.
Recently, the Mills County Board of Supervisors set a special election for March 3rd on the county recorder's position--a spot vacated by Lisa Tallman's resignation in late December. Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson tells KMA News the supervisors opted for a special vote, rather than appoint a successor.
"What we looked into was, if they have this special election--which they determined they would do--whoever gets that office will run, and be in there until that seat is finally finished out," said Robertson.
Robertson says the winning candidate will serve through the 2022 general elections.
"If they had done an appointment," she said, "then whoever is appointed would have to run in the primary, and the general (election) of this year. They were looking at a little more continuity, and getting back to a more normal level. So, they thought this was a better option."
Robertson says she'll consolidate some of the county's voting precincts in order to cut some of the cost of the special election. She adds no political parties are involved in the election.
"It's basically nomination by petition," said Robertson, "so it's kind of a no-party position at this point, because if they had wanted to be on the political side, they would have had to reconvene the county conventions for both the Republicans and Democrats. They kind of thought that would be kind of a hassle. In order to for us have an election on this date (March 3rd), and not interfere with our primary and generals, we did it as nomination by petition."
At least one candidate has returned nomination papers to run for recorder, and Robertson expected one other candidate to file before the deadline of Friday at 4:30 p.m. Absentee voting will be available as soon as the ballots are available--hopefully next week.