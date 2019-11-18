(Sidney) -- Despite this month's general elections, there's still a vacancy on the Sidney City Council.
As a result, the Fremont County Auditor's Office has set a special election for December 17th for a position that was not filled in the November 5th elections. County Auditor Dee Owen tells KMA News the opening was one of three created by resignations of three council members in the past two months.
"Sidney had a person that resigned on September 23rd," said Owen. "They were going to appoint for that position. On September 24th, another council member resigned. Still, the plan was to appoint. Then, on October 10th, they had another councilman resign--which, of course, took them below a quorum. According to Iowa Code, once they're below a quorum, an auditor has to call for a special election."
Though two positions were filled in the elections, Owen says city officials were unable to appoint a temporary council member.
"Two of those positions were filled with that election," he said. "But, the original vacancy that they didn't have a chance to appoint someone to has run out of time for them to publish. Of course, when they went below a quorum, it automatically forced me to call for a special election."
Prospective candidates have until Friday at 5 p.m. to file nomination papers with Owen's office. She says each candidate must have the required number of signatures.
"The signatures' minimum is 38," said Owen. "We have to use the voting percentage of the last city/school (election), which was, of course, November 5th. That's how we tally how many signatures they need."
Owen says the city will pay the special election's costs.
"They'll pay for the polling place," she said. "They also will pay for the cost of the ballots, since we are going to try to do a hand count. It will be a significantly less cost to them, because we don't have to have machines programmed, and ballots printed."
Polls will be open December 17th at Sidney's United Faith Church from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.