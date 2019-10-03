(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School Board is expected to temporarily fill a board vacancy Friday.
Meeting in special session at 9 a.m. at the district's administrative offices, the board will appoint a member to fill the existing vacancy left by Kip Anderson's resignation last month. Anderson stepped down after the board approved a resolution to place a $14.7 million bond issue on the November general election ballot. The appointee will fill the remainder of his term, which expires with next month's elections.
Board members will select from four candidates running for two spots on the ballot for Super Vote I. Three of the candidates are registered: Darrin Bouray, Jeff Hiser and Steven Martin. Timothy Smith is running as a write-in candidate.
Anderson is one of two incumbents not running for reelection on the board. Greg Ritchey is the other.