(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials continue to monitor developments concerning the coronavirus threat.
Shenandoah's School Board holds a special meeting Monday morning at 9:30 at the Administrative Building's board room. Discussion items on the agenda concern the state's response to COVID-19, and the district's response. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Saturday evening that school closures are not recommended at this time. However, Reynolds issued some guidelines for school districts, based on Center for Disease Control recommendations. Those guidelines include a short-term suspension of classes for a few days if a school has a positive case in a student, facility member or visitor. The governor says medium length suspensions of four to eight weeks or more are recommended in the case of "substantial community spread."
Late Thursday afternoon, Shenandoah High School's trip to Washington D.C. and New York City scheduled for this week was put on hold due to concerns over coronavirus. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson told KMA News she's been in contact with the Hawkeye 10 Conference as to the status of spring athletic activities.
"Unfortunately, the high school state speech association had to make a very difficult decision, and cancel state (speech) this weekend," said Nelson. "There are state music competitions coming up that have been canceled, as well. Right now, those have been state decisions. Those are agency decisions. (Athletic) activities, currently, are still scheduled. We'll make those decisions as new information becomes available.
"Some of the information is literally coming in on an hourly basis to us. So, as we work through that, as we consult with public health, and the state department, and our peers in other areas of the state, we'll make those decisions and announcements."
Classes in Shenandoah are on spring break all of this week.