(Barnard) -- A St. Joseph woman suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle wreck in Nodaway County over the weekend.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Angela Bottorff was headed north on U.S. Highway 71 -- three miles west of Barnard -- around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The patrol says Bottorff's 2016 Nissan Rogue went off the right side of the road and struck a small tree. The SUV then went over a drainage ditch and hit the ground, coming to rest on its wheels facing northwest.
Bottorff was transported by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol's accident report.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and multiple first responders assisted at the scene.