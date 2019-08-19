(Rock Port) -- More than five months after the Missouri River flooding, parts of Atchison County remain in limbo.
Despite initial levee repair efforts, areas generally west of I-29 in the county remain underwater. Atchison County Emergency Management Coordinator Rhonda Wiley describes the recovery process this way:
"Stale and moldy, I guess," said Wiley. "We haven't been able to do much recovery. We've got homes that are still inaccessible by land because of water. The river's still running through our county. They're trying to close if off at Watson, and I have not received word if they have completed that yet."
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials indicated initial breach closure of L-550 between Rock Port and Watson was expected to be completed late last week. With floodwaters still flowing through the affected areas, Wiley says many roads remain closed. Among them: U.S. Highway 136 between Interstate 29 and the Nebraska border.
"Roads are still not open," she said, "because we can't get to them, because of the water. You can't fix roads that are underway. That's what I mean by being kind of stale. We're still stuck."
Approximately 60 residents have received FEMA assistance for a variety of services. Wiley, however, says many victims failed to qualify because Missouri's federal disaster declaration only covered flooding and other incidents after April 29th.
"The first flood did not meet the threshold of homes--number of homes--throughout the state of Missouri for individual assistance," said Wiley. "The second one with the tornadoes, the severe weather and the flooding all together, it did meet it. So, therefore, people that were still affected after April 29th qualified for some individual assistance, whereas others that were not still affected by the flood on April 29th were denied."
Wiley has requested information from FEMA on the number of rejected applicants. While expressing hope that conditions will improve in the near future, she also expresses fears of repeat flooding next spring.
"What we're concerned about now as much as anything is the fact that what we're seeing in the reservoirs upstream, and the fact that with them being what they are, are we going to be able to get rid of this before winter, or are we doing this again next year?" she said.
Information on northwest Missouri road closures due to flooding is available from the Missouri Department of Transportation's website, modot.org.