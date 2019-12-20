(Stanton) -- Stanton school officials are reviewing options for separate playground upgrades in the district.
More discussion regarding the future projects took place at this week's Stanton School Board meeting. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Stanton Superintendent David Gute says he and 4th Grade Instructor Leanne Johnson have been looking at vendors and options for replacing the district's aging equipment for the past year.
"Bottom line, we met with two more vendors," said Gute, "and have proposals--four different options--from several different vendors. They're anywhere between a $55,000 to a $100,000 pricetag on that."
In addition, members of the Stanton Preschool Board are seeking a separate playground project for the preschool, because the district's existing equipment isn't adequate.
"We shared our playground with the preschool program from the Lutheran Church in town," he said. "They hold their preschool program in the Viking Center next door. Their overseer, Head Start, came and decided our playground didn't meet some of the standards of Head Start."
Gute says one of the biggest questions is where the money for both projects will come from.
"Leanne Johnson, the teacher, said the PTSO would be willing to donate some money for the project," said Gute. "Now we know we want to do something. We've got to figure what we really want, and what it's going to cost, and if we have the money to pay for it."
Gute says today's playground equipment must meet certain safety standards--including the surfacing underneath.
"I think the biggest thing for the preschool kids--the 4-and-5 year-olds--the higher you go, the more soft surfacing you have to have on the bottom side of that," he said. "I can't tell you the exact numbers of the soft surfacing they have for that. The soft surfacing costs just as much as the structure you go up with. But, we didn't build something four feet off the ground, and have our school kids say, geez, bring the old structure back because it was more fun with the one we had before. So, that was the determining factor in doing two different projects."
Gute hopes a decision on options will be made early in the new year, with installation work with the new equipment taking place in the spring. You can hear the full interview with David Gute on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.