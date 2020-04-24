(Stanton) -- A newly-formed charity is hoping to help Stanton residents through the coronavirus threat--and beyond.
Formation of the Stanton Community Foundation was recently announced, with the goal of boosting economic development efforts. Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey tells KMA News local residents decided to form the foundation back in November to accomplish long-range and short-range goals in the community.
"Basically, this foundation allows anyone to leave a financial gift and a lasting legacy, and receive tax benefits," said Ramsey. "Really, the overall purpose is to benefit the community's economic identify, and funding projects to grow and sustain the community."
The foundation's formation came at an opportune time. Ramsey says one of the short-range goals was to establish a relief fund to help local residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have created a COVID-19 relief fund for an immediate need in our community," she said. "With that relief fund, we were able to have a fundraiser where we are able to donate to the food pantries, and also, anyone in our community that may need help, or affected by COVID-19."
Approximately $1,343 was raised for those affected by COVID-19-related issues. Funds were donated to the Stanton Covenant Church and Mamrelund Lutheran Church food pantries. Long-range goals include expanding the community's child resource center, continued development of a walking trail, and a downtown facade renovation project. Ramsey says planning for the facade renovations is already underway.
"We have started that process," said Ramsey. "At the last city council meeting, they hired Curtis Architecture out of Ottumwa, Iowa, to design that project. So, we are in the process of getting that design for potentially 10 buildings in our downtown. Also with that, of course, comes fundraising. We don't quite have our final costs for that, but we began our fundraising for that."
Stanton officials received a $20,000 donation last December to kick off the project. Coupled with other donations, Ramsey says approximately $40,000 is available for the facade project. While recognition of the foundation's 501-C-3 tax-exempt status is pending from the IRS, donations are still being accepted. Donations can be dropped off at Great Western Bank in Stanton. For more information, contact Jenna Ramsey at 712-829-7340 or jramsey@fmtcnet.com.