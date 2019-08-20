(Red Oak) -- A Stanton man faces numerous charges following his arrest early Tuesday morning.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 34 and 8th Street around 12:10 a.m. Officers say the driver -- 46-year-old Steven James McDonald -- has had his license suspended 26 times. Authorities also say McDonald was found in possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia and prescription drugs.
McDonald is charged with possession of methamphetamine -- third offense -- possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and driving while suspended.
He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $5,000 bond.