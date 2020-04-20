(Stanton) -- Stanton officials have decided to wait a year to celebrate a major milestone in the community.
Officials announced Monday that the 2020 Stanton Homecoming/150th Anniversary Celebration has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled for July 9th-12th, the celebration will now take place July 8th-11th, 2021. Activities planned for the celebration included a car show on Thursday, a stage show and D.J. on Friday, live entertainment on Saturday, and church services on Sunday, plus other events.
Registrations for this year will roll over to next year. Anyone with questions should contact Jenna Ramsey at 712-829-7340, or jramsey@fmtcnet.com.