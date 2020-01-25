(Tabor) -- The Stanton High School large group speech students traveled to district speech contest at Fremont-Mills High School this Saturday, January 25th.
The students performed throughout the morning and afternoon.
The group mime team of Devin Isaacson and Rylan Houston received a division 2 rating. The radio broadcasting team of Devin Isaacson, Abby Burke, Jenna Stephens, Addison Olson, Carli Smith, Amanda Benson, Ryan Volquartsen, and Matthew Herrick received a division 2 rating. The group improv team of Kegan Sundberg, Cameron Sallach, and Sam Lindgren received a division 2 rating. The group mime team of Charles Davis, Levi Martin, Sam Lindgren, and Damian Meek received a division 1 rating. The group improv team of Charles Davis, Ryan Volquartsen, Matthew Herrick, and Levi Martin received a division 1 rating.
The groups that received a division 1 rating will advance to the state speech contest at Waukee High School on Saturday, February 8th. Students will continue to polish up their speech performances.
Submitted by John Mainquist, Stanton Speech Coach