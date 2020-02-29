(Stanton) -- Stanton High School's speech students traveled to Mount Ayr Saturday for the District Individual Speech Contest.
School officials report Amand Benson received a 1 rating in acting, while Charles Davis received a 2 rating in acting. Also, Devin Isaacson scored a 1 rating in storytelling and a 1 rating in literary program.
Also participating was Sam Lindgren, who earned a 1 rating in poetry, and Ryan Volquartsen, who received a 2 rating in improv and a 1 rating in reviewing.
Students that received a 1 rating will advance to the State Individual Speech Contest at Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln March 14th.