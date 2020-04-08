(Des Moines) -- Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is asking for more information from Governor Kim Reynolds on the metrics she is using to recommend COVID-19 restrictions around the state.
Last week, Sand sent a letter to the governor asking 12 questions about the underlying data guiding decisions regarding closures and other recommendations made by the governor. Also last week, the governor unveiled a 12-point scale that breaks the state down into six regions. A score of 10 in any region would trigger a shelter-in-place order. Sand says he is asking for more information about how that scale is put together and why it was chosen as the metric to use.
"Saying that you're using data or that the data is guiding you without sharing with people what data it is that you are looking and how you are using it and how you decided to use it is not the proper way to use data," said Sand. "Relying on bad data or wrong data can be dangerous, because you could be getting guided by things that don't matter."
Reynolds has said that the metric was developed by the state epidemiologist and has been tailored for COVID-19 using guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The scale accounts for percent of population older than 65, hospitlization rates, cases per capita and long-term care outbreaks. Sand asks for explanations on some of the ages selected and the cutoff points for certain recommendations.
"This tool is being used to guide life and death decisions," said Sand. "Life and death decisions deserve answers -- good ones. Instead, you the public, have nothing; no answers to these questions. That should tell us all we need to know about whether or not this tool should be getting used to help guide these answers."
In a press conference Tuesday, Reynolds defended her approach and the underlying metrics that she is using to guide decisions. She says each region of the state has different resources available and different infection accounts, so handling from a regional viewpoint is most effective.
"Much like Iowa is not New York, California or New Jersey, we have different areas of the state that are experiencing different outbreaks," said Reynolds. "It would be irresponsible for me to just do a statewide when according to Dr. Fauci, many of the mitigation efforts that I have put in place are actually aligned with the results that they are trying to get. We're doing it on a community, county and region basis."
You can read the full letter from Sand below.
Last Thursday, I asked the #Iowa Governor about the tool she uses to decide what #coronavirus #pandemic orders to issue. I asked again with this letter on Saturday.We still have no answers. Read my letter: pic.twitter.com/exBDwvwxJH— Rob Sand (@RobSandIA) April 7, 2020