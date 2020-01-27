(Clarinda) -- State Auditor Rob Sand has released an annual audit report for the city of Clarinda for fiscal year 2019.
The report found the city spent just over $7.9 million for the fiscal year, just over 25% more than the previous year. The report notes the significant increase was due to design and engineering costs for work on the city's sewer plant project.
The report also highlights a lack of segregation of duties for the Lied Recreation Center, Lied Public Library, Library Foundation and Clarinda Fire and Rescue. The report notes the limited number of employees at each entity makes segregation of duties difficult.
Additionally, the audit finds no issues of non-compliance or no questionable disbursements for the fiscal year.
You can view the full audit report in the .pdf below.