(Des Moines) -- The State Auditor's Office has released a report on Page County for fiscal year 2019.
The report notes that the county brought in over $15.1 million in revenue and spent just under $11.9 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019. The expenditures marked a 12.3% decrease from the prior year, which the auditor notes is due to the purchase of 911 emergency communication equipment in the previous year.
The auditor notes 10 findings related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds, noting issues of lack of segregation of duties, lack of procedures in place to ensure all claims are approved by a department head, amounts of accounts receivable not properly recorded in the county's financial statements and disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts. The report does note that five of the 10 findings were repeated from the previous year.
You can read the full report below.