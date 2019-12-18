(Shenandoah) -- Officials with the State Auditor's Office have released an annual audit report for Shenandoah.
The report -- which covers July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019 -- found that the city collected just over $9.285 million in revenue and spent $9.277 million for the fiscal year. Among the findings, the report recommends increased segregation of duties for the city's Library Foundation and Volunteer Fire Department, but acknowledges the difficulties with limited employees in both departments. Another recommendation is that the city create a city employee and volunteer food and beverage policy, something the council handled at the end of November. In a previous interview with KMA News, City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the new policy is in compliance with the auditor's recommendation.
“The specific finding—or recommendation is what I’ll say—was related to the volunteer firefighter funds going towards their annual banquet they’ve been doing for ever and ever—which is a great thing,” he said. “An auditor just saw that we don’t have a policy in place that accounted for when we do or don’t spend city controlled funds on food and beverage for city employees or volunteers, and the like.”
Lyman says the new policy will cover events like the annual volunteer fire banquet.
“The gist of it is, for annual banquets, the city can now spend—with council approval, obviously—funds for food for that, trainings that last over five hours,” said Lyman. “So, we now have a set policy to do those things. Everything we spending is still subject to council approval—we’re not just going out and buying lunch for everybody, or anything like that.”
Other findings include a recommendation to amend the city's annual budget prior to the city exceeding its budgeted amount for a particular line item. Currently, the city amends the budget once per year to save expenses. A full copy of the audit report can be found below.