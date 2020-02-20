UPDATE: February 20th, 2020, 2:06 P.M.
(Des Moines) -- It's strike three for the Hamburg School District's efforts to restore high school classes.
By a unanimous vote at a special meeting Thursday morning, the State Education Board rejected the district's third request for certification for high school classes under a career academy format. Board members set the special meeting after voting 4-to-4 on Hamburg's request last month. Hamburg's first request was rejected last March--at a time when the community was dealing with the Missouri River flooding. Staci Hupp is a spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Education. Hupp tells KMA News the board made its decision after hearing comments from Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood, and community members assembled at the meeting.
"I just want to be clear that the board didn't take anything away from the school district," said Hupp. "They felt, actually, in some of the statements that the board was protecting what Hamburg has now in a kindergarten through 8th grade school district, since Hamburg hasn't had high school classes for a number of years."
In the end, Hupp says the board felt resurrecting high school classes at Hamburg wasn't feasible.
"The state board of education members just indicated they weren't convinced that the plan for a new high school was sustainable," said Hupp, "given population and enrollment decline in southwest Iowa."
Key in the board's decision was a state education department report, questioning the viability of Hamburg high school classes. Among other things, the report cited a decline in the district's enrollment and the community's population, and that the district's "offer and teach" proposal missed key elements required to open a high school.
"The Iowa Department of Education's role was to help the state board of education understand the potential impact on Hamburg," said Hupp. "That included the impact on the education program being offered, as well as finances. It was said in there this isn't about big-versus-small schools, but really making decisions that are in the best interest of kids. Unfortunately, for small schools nowadays, the declining enrollment is forcing really tough decisions all around, and has been for quite a while."
Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the DED's report persuaded the board to reject certification.
"They're not willing to take a gamble on Hamburg," said Wells. "We feel differently, of course. Our town's going to make a big comeback, and the high school's a big part of that process. We just disagree on that.
"But, I do appreciate the State Education Board. They did listen. They set a special meeting for this, and I appreciate that. It's unfortunate for our community, and very unfortunate for our children," he added.
Wells acknowledges enrollment numbers were a big question mark in resurrecting high school classes.
"Even when Hamburg's at full capacity in a high school," said the superintendent, "we're looking at 60-to-65 students. That is a small school for Iowa. But, we can show with sharing with Essex that it was viable, that it could work. The other issue is the impact on other districts--the impact on Sidney. So, those all played into it. Unfortunately, they chose not to allow it."
Currently, high school students attend classes in Sidney under a tuition-in agreement set to expire at the end of this school year. At a special joint meeting between the Hamburg and Sidney School Boards earlier this week, Sidney proposed an amended transportation arrangement under a renewed agreement, in which it would transport Hamburg's students back and forth each day. Additionally, Hood has contacted the Iowa Association of School Boards for information regarding meetings on potential whole grade sharing and consolidation. Wells says his district is interested in a renewed tuition agreement.
"The whole grade sharing--we're looking for two-way whole grade sharing," said Wells. "That's what we're interested in. The middle school could be in Hamburg, the high school in Sidney--that's a conversation we'd certainly want to have. As far as other districts coming in and picking up our kids, that probably would be something we wouldn't be in favor of it. But, I don't want to speak for the board--the board has to decide that. I don't know any district in Iowa that allows people to come in and pick up open enrollment (students)."
Hamburg school officials are holding a public meeting February 27th at 7 p.m. at the Marnie Simons Elementary School gym to discuss future options for high school students.
