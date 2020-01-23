(Hamburg) -- Another setback in the Hamburg School District's attempt to resurrect high school classes beginning next school year.
At its meeting Thursday afternoon, the State Education Board's vote on the district's request for certification of high school classes ended in a 4-4 tie. Because of the tie vote, more discussion is expected at the board's next meeting in February. One board member was missing from Thursday's meeting. It was Hamburg's second attempt to resume high school instruction under a career academy format. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells summarized the district's presentation in a recent interview with KMA News.
"Our argument is based on equal protection of students," said Wells. "Being a rural small school shouldn't prevent you from having a high school. We really feel it's a local decision, and the local board should have the authority to reinstate. So, that will be our presentation."
The superintendent also believed Hamburg has the enrollment numbers to justify returning high school classes.
"Hamburg will never be a large high school," said Wells. "At its maximum, it will be 60-to-65 students. We know from those surveys we would have students in every grade. That would be one of the things that would keep you from having a high school. Because Iowa has an offer and teacher requirement--we have to offer classes in each grade level, and we have to have students in them. So because we'll have students in every grade. We feel confident we could meet those requirements. But, it would be a very small high school to start, if they approve it."
It's the second rejection of Hamburg's certification request. Board members first denied the district's application in late March of last year--at a time when most of the community was swamped by floodwaters.