(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says state officials are still working to validate COVID-19 testing equipment provided to the state by several private companies.
Last month, Iowa signed a $26 million contract with a consortium of companies to provide online assessments, increased testing capabilities and additional testing equipment. The same companies are under a similar contract with Utah, where The Salt Lake Tribune reports an infectious disease physician has raised questions over the validity of the testing materials. Reynolds says State Hygienic Lab Director Dr. Michael Pentella is overseeing the validation process on all of the equipment.
"Just like they validated the State Hygienic Lab through the CDC process, we'll use that same process to validate Test Iowa," said Reynolds. "I have complete confidence in Dr. Pentella and the State Hygienic Lab to complete the process. They're not going to validate it until they are comfortable that it meets the criteria that it needs to meet."
The Utah physician said in an email that the sensitivity of the provided tests was too low, meaning positive patients could be getting negative results. Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter says she is confident in the results from the Test Iowa kits.
"He's not going to run equipment if he doesn't have confidence in the equipment and its performance," said Reisetter. "There would be no reason to separate out Test Iowa results from any other test results, because the Test Iowa equipment is going through the exact same kind of validation that all the other test that are happening have done."
Since the program was launched, officials have not separated out the data from Test Iowa tests, instead opting to report them as a total number of cases with tests from other labs. Reynolds says they haven't separated out results from any other source, so she doesn't anticipate doing so for Test Iowa.
"From the very beginning, we didn't separate out the different testing opportunities," said Reynolds. "First it was the national labs and then we've had hospitals that have come on board. They are able now -- once they were validated -- to actually do the test and then process it right at their facility. Test Iowa would be no different."
Even if you receive a negative COVID-19 test, Reisetter says you should seek medical care if you feel ill.
"If somebody has had a negative and they are still feeling ill, they should continue to seek health care," said Reisetter. "If they continue to worsen or if they continue to be symptomatic; if you are sick and you have had a negative test, that doesn't mean that you should not seek health care. You should call your doctor's office, see if you need to be re-evaluated and every Iowan should do that all the time if they're not feeling well."
Current data from the state shows 9,703 total positive cases with 188 deaths. The state reports just under 3,500 patients have recovered from the virus, while 389 remain hospitalized.