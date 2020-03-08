(Des Moines) — Three Iowans have tested presumptive positive for coronavirus, marking the state’s first cases in the worldwide outbreak.
Governor Kim Reynolds and other state officials made the announcement in a news conference Sunday at the Capitol. Reynolds says the three individuals are from Johnson County and were recently on a cruise in Egypt.
"While this news is concerning, it's not cause for alarm," said Reynolds. "The most important thing that we can do right now is to remain calm, understand the situation and stay informed in the days and weeks ahead. We are committed to transparency and keeping the public informed."
One of the individuals is between 41 and 60 years old, while the other two are between 61 and 80 years old. Two fo the individuals had underlying health conditions, while one did not. None of the three cases required hospitalization and the infected individuals are being quarantined in their homes. Reynolds says state officials have been preparing for the disease’s appearance in Iowa.
"As the number of positive Coronavirus cases has been increasing across the nation, we've been proactively preparing for the likelihood that it would arrive in Iowa," said Reynolds. "The Department of Public Health has been planning and assessing resources across hospitals and with healthcare providers. In addition, they have held informational webinars for healthcare providers, schools, businesses and other organizations to help ensure Iowans are aware and prepared."
The tests will remain presumptive positives until they are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gerd Clabaugh is director of the Iowa Department of Public Health. He says they are continuing to test individuals who show symptoms and have recent travel to known areas with the virus.
"We have approved testing for 37 people through the State Hygenic Laboratory," said Clabaugh. "Of those 37, there are the three above mentioned positives, 26 negative tests and eight tests that are pending."
Clabaugh says they anticipate the pending tests will have results sometime Monday. He says officials with IDPH are working with the infected patients and their healthcare providers to track down potential exposures in the state.
"This work will enable the department to implement necessary public health activities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 disease in Iowa," said Clabaugh. "While this particular investigation is unique due to the international spread of the virus, infectious disease outbreak investigations are a routine part of the public health work."
Coronavirus — or COVID-19 — originated in Wuhan, China and has since spread across the globe, and has accounted for just over 3,800 deaths. Dr. Caitlin Pedati is medical director and state epidemiologist at IDPH. She says the medical community is still trying to learn about the virus itself.
"We think that this virus is spread through droplets, which means an infected person who might cough or sneeze and then liquid droplets would land in the eyes, mouth, nose or even be inhaled by somebody nearby," said Pedati. "That's why we give a lot of the public health advice that we continue to offer when we talk about things like washing hands and staying home when you're sick."
Pedati says there are few simple steps you can take to prevent the likelihood of contracting any virus.
"As simple as it sounds, we really want you to remember to wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds," said Pedati. "We advise that you do this often and particularly before eating or touching your eyes, mouth or nose."
Governor Reynolds announced Saturday that she has ordered a partial activation of the state’s emergency operations center to handle any outbreak of the disease.