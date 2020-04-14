(Des Moines) -- Iowa officials have confirmed a large spike in COVID-19 cases at a pork processing facility in southeast Iowa.
At her daily update Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that a Tyson Foods prok processing plant in Columbus Junction has had 86 positive cases in the last day. Those cases were part of 189 new positive cases announced by the state in the last 24 hours. Last week, Tyson idled the plant after nearly two dozen employees had tested positive. Reynolds says the state has been working to test more employees.
"DPH was able to send 200 swabs down to the plant working with the facility, so that we could start to get the individuals tested, understand who was positive and who was negative, which is part of the scenario in opening the plant back up," said Reynolds.
In addition to the Columbus Junction facility, National Beef has suspended operations at one its facilities in Tama through at least April 20th due numerous infections. Reynolds says she has spoken with company officials about the steps they had taken prior to the outbreak.
"They have already started doing specific things to protect workers, but in addition to that, the Department of Public Health has been very proactive in providing guidance to businesses," said Reynolds. "Those include disinfect areas, practice social distancing, wear face masks and face shields and stay home if you're sick. They have sent out a couple different iterations of guidelines for businesses to practice if they are up and running."
The state's capacity to perform tests has grown in the last week. Tuesday, Reynolds said the state has the capacity to test over 3,400 individuals through the State Hygienic Lab. The state also has received its first shipment of rapid testing machines for use at long-term care facilities. State Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati says they are using more tests in places with confirmed outbreaks.
"Particularly in outbreak settings, we're looking to use testing as a method for control when we find a problem in a long-term care or a plant," said Pedati. "We continue to do that and will continue to work on that going forward."
Reynolds says the state is working with the idled facilities to get them back up and running as quickly as possible. Company officials have said livestock destined for the closed facilities was being diverted to other facilities, if possible.
"They are continuing to really step up and protecting their employees and making sure that they can keep the facilities up and running," said Reynolds. "It is critical. It's critical for the supply chain, as well."
In addition to the outbreak at the processing facility, Reynolds says the state has identified outbreaks at three more long-term care facilities. Two of the facilities are located in Polk County, while one is located in Bremer County.