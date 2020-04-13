(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is likely still two weeks away from its peak in COVID-19 cases.
At her daily news conference Monday, Reynolds said the state's peak is likely to come at the end of the month. The Associated Press reports that the state's Department of Public Health and the University of Iowa College of Public Health signed a contract last week to create an Iowa-specific pandemic model that would help officials predict what the virus will do. Last week, state health officials said the peak could come in mid-to-late April, but Reynolds says that date has shifted.
"While we feel good about the direction we are heading, we're still not at the peak," said Reynolds. "That's not anticipated until the end of the month. We will get through this. We will recover. I want to open up this state as soon as we can, but I want to do it in a responsible manner. We don't want to open it up just to have to shut things back down again."
With outbreaks reportedly happening at meatpacking plants in the southeast part of the state, the Iowa Department of Public Health has issued guidance to Iowa businesses, asking them to report outbreaks to the state. IDPH Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter says the names of businesses reporting outbreaks will not be made public unless the state medical director feels there is a threat to public health.
"At the point in time where we think that it becomes necessary to protect the public's health, that is the trigger for us to name a particular business or a particular entity," said Reisetter. "We'll continue to look at that as we move forward. At this particular point in time, we haven't had any businesses that have reported to us where we feel like to protect the public's health that we need to name those businesses publicly. In the event that we get there, we certainly will do that."
Last week, the state received its first shipments of rapid, mobile testing machines to the State Hygienic Lab. Reynolds confirms that some of those machines have been sent to an undisclosed meatpacking facility.
"We have deployed the Abbott machines down to one of the facilities," said Reynolds. "In addition to that, they were able to send additional swabs to work with the local public health and the facility's public health team to administer those, so we could start to get some sense of who was testing positive and negative and to start doing the contact tracing to start to understand the scope of the exposure."
To date, 43 people in the state have died from COVID-19, with more than half of those being residents of nursing homes. Reisetter says IDPH continues to work with long-term care facilities, including extensive screening for staff.
"We really want to make sure that -- to the extent possible -- employees are not moving between similar settings when they're taking care of patients," said Reisetter. "We certainly want to prevent the spread of the virus within long-term care facilities. That's been a priority of ours for weeks. It continues to be a priority."
Iowa now reports 1,710 total cases of COVID-19 in 82 of the state's 99 counties. There are 142 people hospitalized and 741 total that have recovered from the virus.