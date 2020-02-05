(Des Moines) -- A state lawmaker is defending Iowa's status as the first-in-the-nation presidential contest.
Criticism has rolled into the state following a glitch in reporting Democratic Caucus results Monday night. State Senator Bill Dotzler -- a Democrat from Waterloo -- said on the State Senate Floor that a software problem shouldn't undermine what people did on Monday night.
"They invested their time," said Dotzler. "They did what Iowans were supposed to do: listen to the candidates, listen to their issues and decide for themselves who they think would be the best person to represent Iowa in the presidential elections."
After the Democratic Party's reporting app crashed, officials reverted to the former systsem of precincts calling in results. The resulting backlog meant it wasn't until Tuesday afternoon before even partial results were released. Despite the reporting problem, Dotzler says the caucus system as a whole was successful.
"The national media is saying what a failure this has been," said Dotzler. "But it hasn't been a failure, it was a success. Iowa did its job, and Iowans care. They listen to their candidates and they make their minds up. If we were a large state, you would have never got that selection process. You would have listened to whoever had the big pockets and you would have listened to their ads."
Dotzler defended Iowa holding a caucus, rather than a primary.
"They can look a candidate in the eye," said Dotzler. "They can ask them questions directly. That's what happened over the last few months. When I hear people say in the national media that those candidates wasted their time here in Iowa, it aggravates me."
Reporting issues aside, Dotzler says the caucus functioned as it was supposed to.
"Iowans did their job," said Dotzler. "We eliminated a good number of candidates, and when the totals come in, we're going to see that we shrunk the field down just like Iowans should do. I'm very proud of the efforts that Iowans took. I know it's on both sides of the aisle. We did our job. The reporting failed."
Early results from the party show Pete Buttigieg with a narrow lead over Bernie Sanders in state delegate equivalents. Additional results are expected sometime in the future.