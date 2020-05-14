(Des Moines) -- State health officials in Iowa have validated new machines to process additional COVID-19 tests at the State Hygienic Lab.
Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that machines provided under the Test Iowa initiative have shown to have 95 percent accuracy on positive results and 99 percent accuracy on negative results. Last month, Iowa signed a $26 million contract with a consortium of Utah-based companies to rollout expanded testing capabilities. Since then, the State Hygienic Lab had been running the Test Iowa samples through there own machines instead of the ones provided by Test Iowa. Reynolds says the addition of the machines will add to testing capabilities statewide.
"As we're setting up these Test Iowa sites and we're doing the long-term care testing and some of the manufacturing and processing plant facilities, we're also making runs throughout the day so we can get the samples to the State Hygienic Lab in a timely manner," said Reynolds. "Every effort is being made to process these in a timely manner and get Iowans the results so that they know how to move forward."
The contract calls for eventual testing of around 3,000 people per day through the Test Iowa sites, coupled with testing at the State Hygienic Lab and through hospitals. Since the program's inception, Reynolds says Test Iowa has only conducted around 4,300 total tests. She says that number will grow and more Iowans should be eligible to be tested.
"There will become a time, I believe, where we will be able to continue to open it up," said Reynolds. "If Iowans want to get a test, they will be able to do that. That's the approach we're taking. We're probably not quite there yet, but as I said, we are continuing to expand the parameters that qualify for testing. The State Hygienic Lab is keeping their's a little bit more narrow, because we want to make sure if we did see a spike, that we would have adequate test supplies there too."
State data indicates around 57 percent of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state have been among long-term care facility residents. The state also says there are outbreaks at 35 of the 444 facilities in the state. Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter says they are working to test employees in long-term care facilities through the Test Iowa program and through surveillance testing.
"The offer has been made to facilities to provide staffing -- either resources directly to the facility when a case has been identified or through a variety of other options that the governor outlined," said Reisetter. "That includes facilitating testing through Test Iowa sites. To date, we haven't mandated that long-term care facility staff be tested, but it is strongly recommended. We're doing everything we can to make those opportunities available, so that facilities can take advantage of those testing opportunities."
The Test Iowa rollout has been marred by delays in results and data entry. Several patients have reported waiting as long as one week to receive their results. Reynolds says her administration is working to improve response time.
"It has been three weeks since we literally announced that we had partnered with not only NOMI Health but with the State Hygienic Lab," said Reynolds. "This has been a great partnership. It really has allowed us to get over 500,000 tests, to be able to process that and to really modernize the system."
Iowa now reports 13,675 total cases of COVID-19 with 318 reported deaths.