(Shenandoah) -- Several special individuals in the Shenandoah School District received big honors Wednesday night.
For the third straight year, the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation hosted a gathering at the Elks Lodge to mark American Education Week and to honor individuals throughout the school district. As part of the event, Kindergarten Teacher Tammie Stettler was named Teacher of the Year by the Shenandoah Education Association. A Shenandoah graduate, Stettler has been a teacher in the district for 26 years -- moving between special education, kindergarten and first grade. In presenting the award, first grade instructor Danielle Terry says Stettler truly cares for each of her students.
"She always has the best interest of her students in mind and spends countless hours planning for their needs," said Terry. "She differentiates instruction to make it appropriate and meaningful for each student. She is kind and caring, and her students all know that she genuinely cares for them."
Stettler thanked her colleagues for their work in educating children in the Shenandoah School District.
"To any person that was nominated this year or any person on the staff, you know that it takes a village to raise a child and it takes a school system to educate our kids," said Stettler. "Thank you to all of you that I work with, because truly each of you supports other teachers. Many people support me. I couldn't do what I do any day if it weren't for the staff around me, the other teachers, my colleagues, the support staff or the administrators and people who reach out that care about kids."
Members of the Shenandoah Support Staff Association Plus also handed out hardware for the Support Staff Member of the Year. Secretary Anita Baker was honored as the recipient. In reading one of Baker's nominations from a colleague, JK-8 Media Associate Tammy Lauman pointed to the work Baker does in welcoming families who move into the school district.
"Many times, she is the first employee in the elementary school to meet a family and students," said Lauman. "Families feel welcome when they walk through the elementary doors. Families feel heard when they are new to our district. Families know they can reach out to her to follow through. Families know that she will make sure their kids are taken care of, even when they are in high school she will remember the family -- including aunts, uncles and cousins."
In addition, the SEA presented its annual Friend of Education award for the year to Mary Ann Goodrich and Marcia Volker -- the owners of Skateland Roller Rink. First Grade Teacher Hollie Platt says since it opened in the 1950s, Skateland has provided a safe activity for Shenandoah's youth.
"There aren't too many activities in a small town like Shenandoah that are offered for our children, and we all know our kids need activities that are a better alternative to video games and electronics," said Platt. "There is one place all ages can go that is safe, reasonable, active and fun. That is Skateland Roller Rink."
In addition to the awards, the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation handed out five more minigrants for the year to various instructors in the district and announced that a seventh family has pledged to donate $10,000 over a 10 year period. The foundation's goal is to recruit 100 families for the pledge over the next four years with the ultimate goal of creating a $1 million endowment for the district.