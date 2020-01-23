(Undated) -- Despite recent poll numbers showing him trailing other Democratic presidential candidates, businessman and activist Tom Steyer believe his message is catching on with potential Iowa Caucus-goers.
Steyer tells KMA News the numbers show that he's gaining momentum heading into the February 3rd caucuses--the nation's first test of strength for candidates in the 2020 presidential election.
"I started late in July," said Steyer. "My numbers have been going up ever since. I think there are a lot of undecideds, and I think a lot of them are going our way. I can tell in all four of the early primary states, my numbers have never done anything but go up. So, gosh--knock on wood--things seem to be going really well."
Steyer believes his message is different from that of other presidential candidates.
"I think I have a different message than other people," said Steyer, "in terms of the idea of what we have to do is take back the government from the corporations that bought it, and the climate's my number-one priority. But, I think the real momentum here is that as people get closer to the caucuses, we have to beat Mr. Trump."
And, Steyer believes he's in the best position to go toe-to-toe with President Trump on economic issues. He also challenges claims that the country is benefiting from Trump's economic policies.
"An economy that grows, where all of the increase in income goes to a very small group of rich people, is not a successful economy," he said. "An economy with low unemployment where you can't afford to live on the jobs in that economy is not a successful economy. He always points to the stock market, but rich people own most of the stocks. That doesn't affect most Americans. So, the real question is, how can we be such a rich country if we're filled with so much more people?"
While saying he must do well in Iowa, Steyer says he's the presidential race for the long haul.
"The February 3rd caucuses are really important for everybody's campaign," he said. "All four of the early primary states are really important. Iowa's the first one, and it's really important to me. I've got to enough in there to keep going, but like I said, in the four primary states, I'm at an average of 15% and in third place. I'm going to be around no matter what, but it's a question of do people think I do well, versus what they expected."
Steyer was among the candidates participating in the Des Moines Register/CNN presidential debate in Des Moines last week.