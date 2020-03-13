(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police are searching for a woman who drove a stolen vehicle, crashed it, then fled from authorities early Friday morning.
Police say an officer located a stolen vehicle on the lot of Super 8 Motel on South 24th Street at approximately 1:15 a.m. When this officer and another officer made contact with the stolen vehicle, the driver exited the vehicle as commanded. Once out of the vehicle, the driver would not follow officer’s commands and then got back in the vehicle and fled northbound on South 24th at a high rate of speed. The officers pursed the stolen vehicle west on 23rd Avenue then north on South 35th.
As the fleeing vehicle was going through the intersection at 35th Street and Broadway, it was struck broadside by a westbound vehicle on West Broadway. The stolen vehicle continued north on North 35th Street and struck a stop sign at North 35th and Avenue A where it came to a stop. The driver fled the scene on foot and officers were unable to locate her. The passengers in the stolen vehicle were not injured and refused to cooperate with officers. The driver and passenger of the vehicle on Broadway were not injured.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The vehicle the suspect drove was reported stolen out of Council Bluffs. Anyone with information on the suspect driver is asked to call Council Bluffs Police Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867(STOP).