(Council Bluffs) -- One suspect was taken into custody following an accident involving a stolen vehicle in Council Bluffs early Monday morning.
Shortly before 2 a.m., Omaha Police reported that a stolen black Dodge Ram pickup was entering Council Bluffs on Interstate 480. An officer spotted the pickup in the area of 30th Street and 2nd Avenue, but the vehicle fled before other responding officers arrived in the area. The vehicle was last seen at 2nd Avenue and Dodge-Riverside Boulevard. Minutes later, the stolen pickup was reported wrecked at 9th Avenue and Harrah's Boulevard. Police say the stolen vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection.
Officers arrived at the scene, and set up a perimeter. Following a search by a K-9 team, a 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody. His name is not being released. Occupants of the vehicle struck by the stolen pickup refused medical treatment at the scene.