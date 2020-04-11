(Nebraska City) -- Friday marked an end of an era in Nebraska City government.
After five years, Grayson Path officially stepped down as city administrator. Path resigned last month to take the city manager's job in Paris, Texas. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council appointed Marty Stovall as interim city administrator. Stovall currently serves as the city's construction and facilities manager. In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, Path says Stovall will do a great job for Nebraska City.
"He's been with us for four years," said Path. "He's very dedicated. A hard worker, very honest. A great man, a great public servant. I have absolutely full confident in Marty's abilities. He's been a pleasure to work with. Plus, he's been my friend."
In looking back on his years in the community, Path says he's most proud of the team he worked with.
"I've had the pleasure of hiring a lot of good department heads, a lot of great staff over the last five years," he said. "I've worked with a lot of great people. Through hiring and molding, I think we've got a great staff--from our department heads, from our city clerk/treasurer, to our library director, to our construction, facilities manager, to so many more--we could sit here a long time naming them off. But, there were so many great people."
Path also thanks the city's commissioners and Mayor Bryan Bequette for their work and support during his tenure. Stovall will serve as interim administrator while the search for Path's successor continues the next two months.