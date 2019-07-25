(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's City Council Wednesday evening paved the way for some special events in the community later this year.
During a short regular meeting, the council approved closing 19th Street from Main to Stewart Streets for a Halloween block party October 31st from 4-to-10 p.m. Clarinda Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News Eric and Tracy Rhodes are planning the event.
"Eric and Tracy really do a lot of good things for the kids," said McClarnon. "They want them to have a safe place to go on Halloween night, and they want to have several activities for the kids."
In other business, the council approved a request to hold a 5-K back to school run in Clarinda August 29th from 4-7 p.m. McClarnon says Greg Jones of Clarinda Regional Health Center gave the council specifics on the event.
"Looks like they've got a 5-K run that will start at 13th and Main Street," said McClarnon, "and will eventually end up going up Main Street. It will go down Garfield Street, end up at the city park. They'll also go around the rec trail at the city park."
Proceeds from the run will benefit the Clarinda School District's backpack program.