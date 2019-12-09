(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are considering a second look at the downtown business district's streetscape project.
Discussion on a possible architect's review of the project is on the Shenandoah City Council's agenda Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the review follows a recent walk through of the project along Sheridan Avenue, which was completed nearly 20 years ago.
"We're looking at it 20 years after the fact," said Lyman, "and seeing what has worked, what's held up, what has been an impact, or what hasn't worked the way we thought it would. The original designer did a walkthrough with a couple of us earlier this fall. So, we just kind of had a proposal to bring a few courses of action to the council, and see what they might want to do."
Also Tuesday night, the council is expected to set a public hearing for its December 17th meeting on proposed changes in term limits for city cemetery board members. Currently, Lyman says terms are capped.
"I believe their terms right now are three years' apiece," he said. "And, they're limited to six years of executive service. I believe they're one of the only boards to have that low of a term of service, and have a cap. So, in order to make it a little bit easier to fill and stay filled, and kind of have that consistency over time, we're suggesting to move that term to five years, and then removing that cap."
Lyman says the city questions whether term limits for cemetery board members are necessary.
"We kind of figure through attrition, or people asking to no longer be on it, we'll have enough change in membership from time to time that an imposed limit doesn't really make sense," said Lyman.
Council members will also hear the Rose Hill Cemetery's annual report for 2019, as well as consider the purchase of a new truck and dump bed for the cemetery. Also on the agenda: the council is expected to ratify Justin Marshall as the city's new fire chief, succeeding the retiring Ron Weston. Recently selected by vote of the city's volunteer firefighters, Marshall's tenure begins January 1st. Marshall will then be sworn in following the council's approval.
Also taking the oaths of office Tuesday night are newly-elected council members Jon Eric Brantner and Cindy Arman, as well as reelected Park Commissioner Zac Zwickel.