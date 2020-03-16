(Clarinda) – Authorities are searching for two escapees from Clarinda Academy.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says the students fled from academy’s campus Monday evening. One of the students is a 15-year-old white male, 5-9, 140 pounds with blonde hair. The student reportedly wears classes. Also missing is a 17-year-old Native American male, 5-10, 145 pounds, with black hair. No clothing descriptions were available.
Anyone with information on the missing Clarinda Academy students should contact Clarinda Police at 712-542-2194.