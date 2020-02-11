(Auburn) -- Southeast Nebraska-based Stutheit Implement is joining forces with two other John Deere dealerships in the state to form a new company.
According to Stutheit Implement owner Stan Stutheit, the new corporation will be named AKRS Equipment Solutions. The two other companies part of the deal are Green Line Equipment and Plains Equipment Group.
"I hope it's a way that we can continue to serve our customers and go forward," Stutheit said. "We'll be able to have access to a lot more technology and products moving forward."
The three companies hope to officially close on the deal by the end of March, with the new name going into effect on April 1st. Stutheit spoke highly of the relationship that's developed between himself and the CEO's from Green Line and Plains Equipment. He says AKRS Equipment will offer services across a large portion of the state.
"Stutheit Implement only had two locations," he said. "We needed to do something to go forward. To us to stay in business and continue to serve our customers, we needed to do something."
Stutheit wants his company's loyal customer base to know that their goals and values are still the same going forward.
"Our model has always been 'large enough to accomodate you, small enough to appreciate you.' Moving forward, we'll kind of keep that model," Stutheit said. "I'm very much involved in the dealership yet. We didn't sellout to somebody else and we didn't merge into another company. We are actually starting a new company."
AKRS Equipment will have dealerships in the following locations: Albion, Ainsworth, Auburn, Aurora, Broken Bow, Central City, Crete, David City, Elkhorn, Geneva, Gretna, Grand Island, McCook, Neligh, Norfolk, North Platte, Oberlin, O'Neill, Ord, Osceola, Plainview, Ravenna, Seward, Spalding, St. Paul, Syracuse, York, and Lincoln Headquarters.