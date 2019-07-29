(Undated) -- KMAland motorists are finding cheaper prices at the pump during their summer travels.
Patrick DeHaan is a forecaster with GasBuddy.com--which provides information on gas prices around the country. In an interview on KMA's "Dean and Friends" program Monday morning, DeHaan says Iowa's statewide average gas prices continue to drop.
"Iowa's statewide average is down about a penny and a half over the last week," said DeHaan. "Currently, it's about $2.61. Prices closer to Shenandoah are right around $2.50--some stations $2.49--and in Glenwood, $2.49, as well. So, prices are just under that $2.50 level. And, that's a trend we've been seeing, as prices have slowly been dropping."
DeHaan contributes lower gas prices to oil prices descending from their 2019 peak levels.
"A barrel of oil this morning is going for about $56," said DeHaan, "whereas about a couple of weeks ago, it peaked at about $60-$61 a barrel. So, we can thank a small drop in the price of oil to allow gas prices to drop. Compared to last year, prices are now about 15 cents lower. All in all, not too shabby."
DeHaan, however, warns that global developments could impact future gas prices. He cites recent events in Iran as an example.
"Of course, we've had tensions rising between the U.S. and Iran going back about a month, month-and-a-half," said DeHaan. "Iran attacked two oil tankers in the Straight of Hormuz, and shooting down a U.S. drone. Iran has been sanctioned by the U.S., and certainly can be one of the largest producers of crude oil. But now, with that oil sanctioned, Iran is in a corner, and that's having a slight impact on the price of oil, as that situation continues to escalate and de-escalate, depending on the day."
Then, there's the continuing dispute between the U.S. and China over tariffs and trade issues.
"It's certainly a big deal," he said. "Certainly, one of the top two economies, globally right now, with tariffs slapped on each other back and forth is really slowing down global growth, Talks are resuming this week between the U.S. and China, and that could bolster--at least temporarily--the price of oil. So, that's a big impact, as well."
While saying current oil supplies worldwide are adequate, DeHaan adds OPEC recently agreed to extend their previous oil production cuts. He adds the overall demand for oil has declined in recent weeks because of the U.S.-China trade tensions.