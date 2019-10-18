(KMAland) -- A disease that affects nearly 25 percent of women over age 65 in the U.S. is the subject of an international effort Sunday.
October 20th is World Osteoporosis Day and is aiming to raise awareness of potential signs and screening options for the disease. Dr. Angus Worthing is clincal assistant professor of medicine at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Worthing says osteoporosis is a tricky disease for people to recognize.
"People's bones naturally thin out but some more quickly than others," said Worthing. "They don't know they have it, because it's a painless process, unfortunately until they either break a bone -- in which case that's when they find out they have osteoporosis -- or if they get screened by their doctor."
Worthing says osteoporosis makes an individual more suspectible to bone fractures.
"It can be devastating because more than one-in-five older adults don't survive the year after a hip fracture," said Worthing. "One quarter of people can end up in a nursing home. We're talking about a really critical topic for people and their families to know about."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate around 54 million Americans have the disease. Worthing says we are the midst of a bone health crisis.
"We're spending $57 billion per year on the cost of broken bones," said Worthing. "One-in-two women over the age of 50 and one-in-four men can expect to break a bone because of this disease. It's a critical time to make sure everybody gets screened."
Aside from a longer life span that leaves individuals vulnerable to osteoporosis, Worthing says the most common cause of the disease is a lack of calcium and exercise.
"One of the problems is that people aren't getting enough calcium or vitamin d, which absorbs calcium," said Worthing. "One of the best things people can do is go out for a walk. Take about a 20-minute walk everyday or any kind of weight-bearing exercise that helps get that calcium into bones."
Worthing encourages those who may be at risk for osteoporosis to talk to a doctor and get screened for early detection. More information is available from the CDC's website.
Worthing was a recent guest on KMA's Dean and Friends Show. You can hear the full interview below.