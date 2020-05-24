(Shenandoah) – Dear graduate:
Yeah, I know, things really suck these days. This isn’t the way Memorial Day weekend was supposed to be.
Usually, this is a weekend reserved for special events—namely Memorial Day services at area cemeteries. Solemn ceremonies honoring the men and women who gave their lives in the defense of the country.
This year, most ceremonies are canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Memorial Day weekend has always been the traditional weekend for the Indianapolis 500. I’m not a big racing fan, but the race around the “brickyard” at Indy was an event I looked forward to watching every year.
Not this year. The phrase, “gentlemen, start your engines” won’t be heard until August due to COVID-19.
Other events have gone by the wayside due to the continuing crisis—dance recitals, family gatherings, picnics. All wiped out by the most insidious public health crisis in more than the century.
And, for you and many of your friends, this weekend—or this month—was supposed to be one of celebration. After years of toiling in a classroom, you had only one more thing ahead of you—Graduation Day! It was the day you and the family members that stood by you looked forward to all these years.
Unfortunately, this year’s pomp and circumstances have been muted by that stupid, repulsive, expletive-deleted virus sweeping through the country, killing approximately 96,000 people as of this writing.
I know, it's not just graduation you've lost, but other moments of your senior year--the last speech contests, the last vocal and instrumental music concerts, the last spring sports competitions. All events victimized by coronavirus cancellations.
Of course, the social distancing regulations put in place because of COVID-19 have forced colleges and school districts to be creative, holding virtual ceremonies via video technology. KMA, for example, recorded graduation ceremonies for Shenandoah High School’s seniors. That video airs on our website May 31st. Watch for details at kmaland.com this week. (End of shameless plug).
Other districts have held graduation parades, or other events designed to honor the seniors and stay safe at the same time.
But, yes, it’s not the same. For you high school and college seniors everywhere, not having graduation ceremonies is a gut-wrenching blow. No, it’s not fair at all to make it through elementary, middle and high school, then four years of college (or longer), and not have the opportunity to walk down the aisle in a packed gym or stadium and receive your diploma.
Nothing that I write here is going to ease your pain. But, I will try to bring some perspective. As bad as this coronavirus crisis is, other generations have faced difficult situations at the very pinnacle of their school years.
For high school seniors living in the early 1940’s, life was precarious, at best. Most male teens faced uncertain futures after December 7th, 1941, when the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor meant the United States’ entry into World War II. For many students, graduation celebrations were cut short. One day, you’re participating in commence exercises. The next day, you’re being sent to fight Nazi Germany and Japan. And, for too many young men (and women), Graduation Day was the last great moment of their lives—as they never came back home alive.
Think about the young people who entered the Korean War following graduation in the early 1950’s. Then, there’s the high school graduates in the 1960’s and early ‘70’s who went immediately to Vietnam. What should have the most exciting years of their lives were spent in places like Da Nang, Khe Sanh, Cu Chi, the Demilitarized Zone, and other Godforsaken places.
I could go farther back and remember the students who graduated during the Great Depression. Fast forward to the students who went from college and high school into Operation Desert Storm. There’s also the young people who fought in the war in Afghanistan and the second Iraq War.
I was born in 1963. My childhood was marred by everything that followed after that day in Dallas.
Fortunately, students in the Fremont High Class of 1981 like myself didn’t face the prospects of war upon graduating. But, our senior year contained a long list of dizzying events—the continuing Iranian hostage crisis. The shooting death of John Lennon. The assassination attempts on President Reagan and Pope John Paul II. Just a few of the events that shook our world in the last year of high school.
As you can see, past graduates faced greater challenges than missing a ceremony.
Actually, the canceling or postponement of graduation ceremonies is just the latest bout with adversity for you members of the Class of 2020. Look at all that has happened since you’ve been alive! Most of you were born around or after the obscenities of September 11th, 2001—so, you’ve known nothing except a world in conflict.
The Great Recession hit when you were in elementary school. Then, there’s the seemingly endless list of mass shootings in the U.S.—the Omaha Von Maar massacre. Fort Hood. San Bernardino. Orlando. Las Vegas. Thousand Oaks. El Paso. Dayton, Ohio—just to name a few. Not even school buildings have been spared. Witness Columbine. Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook. Parkland. Saugus High School. The endless siege of lunatics.
Now comes coronavirus. You see, your generation has faced one crisis after another in your formative years. People have given considerable lip services to the phrase “the new normal” the past few months. It’s a phrase I personally hate, and avoid using like, well, the plague. For the children graduating in 2020, NOTHING has been normal!
If you’ve learned anything from this spring without graduation ceremonies—and the tumultuous preceding years—its adversity, adaptability, resiliency, dedication.
Some people my age and older believe today’s youth are soft. Kids that do nothing but sit around and text each other, waste countless hours on their X-boxes, or watching Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime. Then, there’s the vast wasteland of social media. You’re a generation with no fire, no desire, no intelligence. Yadda, yadda, yadda.
That dog’s not going hunt here. You’ve endured some difficult early years. There’s no question in my mind that COVID-19 is but one more event that you will survive. And, you’ll come out of it much stronger, as a result. (Besides, it’s OLDER people who waste time on the social media!)
Hopefully, many of you graduates will go through rescheduled graduation ceremonies later this summer. And, you’ll finally receive that long-awaited diploma. No one knows what awaits this country beyond this summer. Contrary to what’s being posted by the thousands of health and medicine experts on Facebook, the coronavirus pandemic is still going. Who knows what the final death toll will total, and how it shape the future of this country’s politics, education, and general lifestyle.
But, take heart, Class of 2020. This too shall pass, and you shall remain. You WILL have a great future ahead of you. After all, you’ve made it this far.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.