(Shenandoah) – Suffice to say, it’s an unusual Easter Sunday.
Usually, many KMAland residents are heading off to Easter Sunday services, or settling down to a large family dinner. But, as you well know by now, these are not normal times. Just like scores of businesses, schools, dine-in restaurants, movie theaters and other establishments, churches are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sanctuaries that are normally packed on this holiest of days are empty.
In previous KMA News stories, we’ve covered how churches have found innovative methods—including video technology and the social media—to stay connected to parishioners. And, we’re not going to delve into the COVID-19 situation any further in this blog.
Instead, keeping with the solemnity of this day, I would like to offer a prayer—the Peace Prayer of St. Francis. Ecumenical in nature, this prayer is applicable to all denominations. And, it’s a perfect prayer, considering the crisis and uncertainty facing this nation and this world:
Lord, make me an instrument of your peace:
where there is hatred, let me sow love;
where there is injury, pardon;
where there is doubt, faith;
where there is despair, hope;
where there is darkness, light;
where there is sadness, joy.
O divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek
to be consoled as to console,
to be understood as to understand,
to be loved as to love.
For it is in giving that we receive,
it is in pardoning that we are pardoned,
and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.
Amen.
Also on this day, I would like to offer well-known prayer that’s appropriate for the current conditions—the Prayer of Serenity:
God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,
courage to change the things I can,
and wisdom to know the difference.
Peace to you and yours this Easter Sunday. Stay safe and well on this day.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.