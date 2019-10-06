(Shenandoah) -- It's early on this Sunday morning in Media Central, Shenandoah--otherwise known as my basement. But, already, there are signs that it's going to be a great day.
1. It's not raining this morning.
2. No Husker loss hangover this morning (thanks to Noah Vedral and Lance McCallum).
3. I'm actually sitting down to write this blog (unlike last Sunday, when attempts to write my Sunday morning piece were derailed due to circumstances under my control).
So, as you see, I'm three steps ahead of the game. That's great, because there's a lot on my mind today, including the little matter of an election coming up November 5th.
Little matter? Hardly!
While much of the national attention is focused on next year's presidential election (not to mention a president facing impeachment for only the fourth time in American history), next month's election is historic, because for the first time, Iowa is combing city council, mayoral and school boards races into one election. Through in some big school bond issue and PPEL votes, and you got an election that deserves a special title.
Call it Super Vote I.
That's the title your's truly came up a couple of weeks ago. Why? Because, frankly, calling it the November general elections was getting tiresome. And, it's easily confused with the elections take place in even-numbered years, including next year's presidential election. Plus, the November Municipal and School Board Elections is a mouthful of a moniker. Pro football faced that same problem back in the mid 1960's with the NFL-AFL World Championship Game--a title that didn't exactly roll off sportscasters' tongues. Fortunately, the late Lamar Hunt coined the phrase Super Bowl, and the rest was history (except when you violate trademark issues in using that title!).
It's too early to tell whether the phrase will catch on with Melissa Wellhausen, Dee Owen, Stephanie Burke and other area county auditors. And, I haven't looked at the trademarking process. But, when you have contested city council and school board races in Shenandoah, big school board races in Clarinda, Essex, Sidney and Hamburg--among others, contested mayoral races in Red Oak, Sidney and Hamburg--among others, plus bond issue votes in the Shenandoah and Sidney school districts, and physical plant and equipment levees in the Corning and Villisca--otherwise known as the future Southwest Valley School District, plus all the other dandy matchups going on elsewhere in KMAland--you've got a Super Vote!
Someone get Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezezinski on the phone, quick!
No, Joe and Mika won't be here. But, KMA News plans extensive coverage of this local election to end all local elections throughout this month. On Thursday, the first in a series of "Meet the Candidates" interviews commenced on KMA's "Morning Line" program, airing Monday through Friday mornings at 7:35 a.m. (shameless plug!). Look for more candidates to be interviewed in the coming weeks leading up to November 5th.
KMA is also planning some special election-related programs in the near future. While details of these events have yet to be formalized, the programs include:
---A Shenandoah School Board candidates' forum Monday night, October 21st, from 6:05-to-7 p.m. on KMA AM 960.
---A special program examining the Shenandoah School Board bond issue election Wednesday morning, October 23rd from 9:35-to-10 a.m.
---A Shenandoah City Council candidates's forum tentatively slated for Wednesday night, October 30th.
Watch for details on these events and others soon. In the meantime, make sure you're stocked up on chicken wings, pizza, nachos and other snacks for Tuesday night, November 5th. Super Vote I should be a night to remember--until Super Vote II comes around in November, 2021!
And, hopefully somewhere up there, Lamar Hunt is smiling!
